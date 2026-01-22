Just Believe Inc: Larry’s Home

Contests
We are pleased to announce that Larry's Home, a residential facility for veterans in Ocean County, has officially obtained its Class F license.

The house manager will be scheduled to move in shortly, and applications will soon be accepted for our new sober living home.

A forthcoming flyer will outline the application process for eligible veterans. We extend our gratitude to our supporters, whose unwavering commitment has been instrumental in establishing this home. We are fully licensed and prepared to serve the veteran community.

For more info click here.

Just Believe Inc
