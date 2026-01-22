Contests
Gallery: 2026 Ladacin Plunge

Rob Cochran
The 2026 Ladacin Polar Plunge in Manasquan at Leggetts on Saturday January 17, 2026.

Megan Moritz

Partying at Leggetts before plunging!

This group is saving the day!

Gotts hyping up the bar before the freezing plunge!

Packed house at Leggetts! Always great to see so many faces coming out and supporting Ladacin!

Our beautiful national anthem being sung before we head out in the ocean!

The bagpipers leading the way!

Gotts and Rat Pack on their way to the beach!

Gotts getting everyone ready to plunge!

Charge!!!!

Gotts survived another one! He has done hundreds! What an animal!

Thankfully it wasn't the coldest day of the year but it was tough.

The RAT Rocks!

All smiles for the Rat Pack! Ok go inside and warm up for the buffet and drinks!

Party Party! We did it!

Gotts enjoying the awesome buffet!

Success! Thank you to everyone who came out!

Rob CochranEditor
