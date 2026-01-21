On this one we are taking you to Texas, where a lady smoked meth during a video call with an inmate. She is 43-year-old Jessica Wolf, and according to local reports it's not very clear if she was seen doing drugs on the video call with an inmate or if the call was recorded or even if someone was watching in real time. Nonetheless she was hitting the pipe.

Now the cops did show up to her home last Friday with a warrant. They arrested her for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana. Things even got worse for Jessica because, they also found a gun, and apparently she has a lengthy record. They added on a charge for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. We are not sure who it was that she was chatting with in the video before she decided to smoke the meth pipe. She was in court not long ago and the a judge set her bond at $650,000.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well Jessica, after getting arrested now maybe you can chat with whomever you did this stupid stunt with face to face in jail. It sounds like she has some issues with drugs and just getting in trouble with the law. I think she should really think about getting into a rehab center to work out these issues. I am also wondering why she thought it was a good idea to do that when really everyone knows that those jail video calls are being watched or even recorded. Let's hope this is a wake up call for her and she can get the help she needs.