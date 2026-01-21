Contests
Lady Smoked Meth During A Video Call With An Inmate

On this one we are taking you to Texas, where a lady smoked meth during a video call with an inmate. She is 43-year-old Jessica Wolf, and according to local…

gotts
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 17: Pipes for smoking meth are among chemicals and equipment found in a methamphetamine manufacturing lab following a police raid on January 17, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand Police discovered 75 similar labs across the country with 39 in Auckland in 2017. A dedicated Clandestine Laboratory response team investigates and dismantles drug related scenes weekly around NZ. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

On this one we are taking you to Texas, where a lady smoked meth during a video call with an inmate. She is 43-year-old Jessica Wolf, and according to local reports it's not very clear if  she was seen doing drugs on the video call with an inmate or if the call was recorded or even if someone was watching in real time. Nonetheless she was hitting the pipe.

Now the cops did show up to her home last Friday with a warrant.  They arrested her for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana. Things even got worse for Jessica because, they also found a gun, and apparently she has a lengthy record. They added on a charge for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. We are not sure who it was that she was chatting with in the video before she decided to smoke the meth pipe. She was in court not long ago and the a judge set her bond at $650,000. 

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well Jessica, after getting arrested now maybe you can chat with whomever you did this stupid stunt with face to face in jail. It sounds like she has some issues with drugs and just getting in trouble with the law. I think she should really think about getting into a rehab center to work out these issues. I am also wondering why she thought it was a good idea to do that when really everyone knows that those jail video calls are being watched or even recorded. Let's hope this is a wake up call for her and she can get the help she needs.

Thanks for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Texas
gotts
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
