Do You Let Your Kids Swear?

Well Rat Rock Nation there is a new poll out and it asked the question of do you let your kids swear? You might find this interesting, the poll asked…

Well Rat Rock Nation there is a new poll out and it asked the question of do you let your kids swear? You might find this interesting, the poll asked parents that have children 6 to 17 years old about their out look on kids swearing, and 47% of parents say profanity is never okay, 35% feel it depends on the situation, 12% think it depends on the word, and 6% say swear words are no big deal. Parents of teenagers that are ages 13 to 17 are more likely to say it depends on the situation, while parents of younger children ages 6 to 12 are more likely to say swearing is never cool.

Also according to this poll, most parents claim their child never (44%) or rarely (32%) uses profanity however, 24% say their child swears occasionally or frequently. Now why ? 41% say their kids are using bad words "out of habit", 37% say it's to "fit in" with other kids, 36% say they're trying to be funny, 21% say they're trying to get attention.

As a kid I would be getting smacked for using a bad word. Now that I'm older I curse in front of my parents, even though I'm sure they don't like it. In all honestly I learned most of my curse words from my older brothers or just being around other kids from school. Being in radio though I learned how to turn that off when mics are on. I would always laugh when watching the "Osbourne's" show and Ozzy would drop some any F-Bombs in front of his kids, and as they got older you would hear them use bad words.

Thanks for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

