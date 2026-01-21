2026 Winners: Teachers Who Rock

We are proud to welcome the following teachers to The Rat Teachers Who Rock Class of 2026!

Dan Cooney

6th Grade Teacher at Berkeley Township Elementary School

Nominated by Principal Daniel Prima

Mr. Cooney is a go to guy for other teachers and staff in the school. He’s a great teacher, but a better and much loved colleague.

He’s a sounding board, a problem solver – like a guidance councilor for other teachers.

Students at Berkeley Township elementary school who interact with Mr. Cooney are held to a high standard. Work ethic, accountability and responsibility are Dan’s goals.

Beyond the classroom, Dan is the guy writing for grant money, he’s the teacher showing up at PTA meetings and, I don’t want to say that he’s brave, but he’s one of the organizers and chaperones for the Stokes 6th grade overnight camping trip.