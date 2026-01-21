2026 Winners: Teachers Who Rock
We are proud to welcome the following teachers to The Rat Teachers Who Rock Class of 2026!
Sponsored by NJ School Jobs & NJEA
Dan Cooney
6th Grade Teacher at Berkeley Township Elementary School
Nominated by Principal Daniel Prima
Mr. Cooney is a go to guy for other teachers and staff in the school. He’s a great teacher, but a better and much loved colleague.
He’s a sounding board, a problem solver – like a guidance councilor for other teachers.
Students at Berkeley Township elementary school who interact with Mr. Cooney are held to a high standard. Work ethic, accountability and responsibility are Dan’s goals.
Beyond the classroom, Dan is the guy writing for grant money, he’s the teacher showing up at PTA meetings and, I don’t want to say that he’s brave, but he’s one of the organizers and chaperones for the Stokes 6th grade overnight camping trip.
Dan Cooney is a teacher who rocks over at Berkeley Township Elementary and we’ll be proud to honor him at our awards banquet in spring.