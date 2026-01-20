Contests
Woman Ordered A Lyft Then Stole the Car

Yup a woman ordered a Lyft, then stole the car ! Guess where ? If you picked Florida your on target. Lets get you over to Miami, where  a 37-year-old…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: A Lyft decal is seen on a car in the pick-up area at JFK Airport on April 28, 2023 in New York City. Lyft, the ride-hailing app, confirmed that it will be laying off 1,072 employees, which equals to roughly 26% of its corporate workforce. The layoffs were announced last week but no official number was confirmed. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Yup a woman ordered a Lyft, then stole the car ! Guess where ? If you picked Florida your on target. Lets get you over to Miami, where  a 37-year-old woman named Lindsey Josefsberg just requested a Lyft at a Family Dollar last week and when the driver arrived, she asked him to help her load her bags into the back. The driver was nice enough to do, and then Lindsey made her move.

According to reports,  Lindsey went up front, got in the driver's seat and took off in the Honda Accord, but she didn't get far. Check this out, the driver still had his iPhone inside the vehicle, which he was using for navigation.  And the local cops were easily able to track it down using its built-in "Find My iPhone" app. Lindsey had apparently just driven herself home, and when the police arrived, she admitted to stealing it.  But that's not all, and it doesn't stop there.  The police also found a "pink glass pipe" with cocaine residue in her purse, along with Xanax.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well in my out look on this story is you know when you put Florida in a story, you know it will be a head turner. Can you imagine bein a driver and then someone steals your car. Like what was Lindsey thinking, and she should get off drugs and get some help. There is never anything good from doing drugs other just getting yourself in trouble. I bet Lindsey got a nice " Lyft " back to the cop shop in handcuffs. I'm sure the judge will have a field day with she get's into court.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

gotts
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
