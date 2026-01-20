Yup a woman ordered a Lyft, then stole the car ! Guess where ? If you picked Florida your on target. Lets get you over to Miami, where a 37-year-old woman named Lindsey Josefsberg just requested a Lyft at a Family Dollar last week and when the driver arrived, she asked him to help her load her bags into the back. The driver was nice enough to do, and then Lindsey made her move.

According to reports, Lindsey went up front, got in the driver's seat and took off in the Honda Accord, but she didn't get far. Check this out, the driver still had his iPhone inside the vehicle, which he was using for navigation. And the local cops were easily able to track it down using its built-in "Find My iPhone" app. Lindsey had apparently just driven herself home, and when the police arrived, she admitted to stealing it. But that's not all, and it doesn't stop there. The police also found a "pink glass pipe" with cocaine residue in her purse, along with Xanax.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well in my out look on this story is you know when you put Florida in a story, you know it will be a head turner. Can you imagine bein a driver and then someone steals your car. Like what was Lindsey thinking, and she should get off drugs and get some help. There is never anything good from doing drugs other just getting yourself in trouble. I bet Lindsey got a nice " Lyft " back to the cop shop in handcuffs. I'm sure the judge will have a field day with she get's into court.