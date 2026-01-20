Oh yeah off to the one and only state of Florida where a guy did donuts in a church parking lot while out on a first date. He is 28-year-old Landon Morris who lives in Orlando, but had a date with a woman near Englewood, Florida last Saturday. It's about 150 miles south of Orlando. Now young Landon drove his souped-up Corvette three hours to pick her up. Cops say he sped through several neighborhoods with her in the passenger's seat. Then he started doing donuts in the parking lot of a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Someone who lives nearby said it was very loud and that his car sounded like it was "hot-rodded out." Cops showed up after someone called it in. According to reports, the local police thought the young girl would be very scared but on the other hand she wasn't. She told the cops she even asked him to do donuts. Landon is now going to court to face charges for street racing. No word too if he got a second date or not.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I don't get what is going on in Florida, it's like in their DNA to break the law and do crazy things. Someone should let Landon that it could have turned out really bad for him if he hit something or someone. He put other peoples lives in danger by doing this kind of stunt. Thankfully no one was injured, and Landon make better choices on how to impress a new date next time. I don't think the judge will find this story funny what so ever and maybe he should not be driving such a fast car.