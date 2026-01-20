Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Guy Did Donuts In A Church Parking Lot While Out On A First Date

Oh yeah off to the one and only state of Florida where a guy did donuts in a church parking lot while out on a first date. He is 28-year-old…

gotts
Tire print on asphalt road,Abstract background Tire print on cement road
Getty Royalty Free

Oh yeah off to the one and only state of Florida where a guy did donuts in a church parking lot while out on a first date. He is 28-year-old Landon Morris who lives in Orlando, but had a date with a woman near Englewood, Florida last Saturday.  It's about 150 miles south of Orlando. Now young Landon  drove his souped-up Corvette three hours to pick her up.  Cops say he sped through several neighborhoods with her in the passenger's seat.  Then he started doing donuts in the parking lot of a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Someone who lives nearby said it was very loud and that his car sounded like it was "hot-rodded out."  Cops showed up after someone called it in. According to reports, the local police thought the young girl would be very scared but on the other hand she wasn't. She told the cops she even asked him to do donuts. Landon is now going to court to face charges for street racing.  No word too if he got a second date or not.  

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I don't get what is going on in Florida, it's like in their DNA to break the law and do crazy things. Someone should let Landon that it could have turned out really bad for him if he hit something or someone. He put other peoples lives in danger by doing this kind of stunt. Thankfully no one was injured, and Landon make better choices on how to impress a new date next time. I don't think the judge will find this story funny what so ever and maybe he should not be driving such a fast car.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Florida Man
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
jersey mike's subs
Human InterestJersey Mike’s Subs Takes No. 1 Spot in Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 RankingJ. Mayhew
Brown wooden table with various cookies, tarts, cakes, cupcakes and cakepops. Studio shot.
Human InterestThings To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: January 23-January 25Jennifer Eggleston
Universal Orlando Reveals New Fast & Furious Coaster Coming in 2027
Human InterestUniversal Orlando Reveals New Fast & Furious Coaster Coming in 2027Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect