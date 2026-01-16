Just when you thought Florida couldn't get more crazy, here comes this story with a woman tried to avoid being arrested by going number two. Yeah that's right, and here is the story as it happened on Tuesday, police in Florida responded to a place called "Palms of Emerald Coast Massage Parlor" to investigate an alleged attack according to reports.

Someone from the Department of Health reported that they were yelled at, and physically shoved out of the business by a massage parlor employee. Well the local cops got there and to their surprise, when they tried to cuff the woman, she began "defecating toward the officers in an attempt to avoid being arrested." That didn't work because the woman was arrested for battery. Check this out, the Palms of Emerald Coast was previously called "Classy Spa." No I don't know why the name was changed, it really sounds like a classy establishment.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

My thought's on this one is how are people from Florida just so far out there to even think of this to get out of being arrested. I don't know if she was under the influence of something or just out of her mind. My guess is she was to try something like this. I really feel bad for the police that have to deal with people that act like this. For one it's just really gross to want to try this, and there should be another law for being nasty. I hope she showers before going into court.