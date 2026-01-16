Yeah you are reading that right, someone is taking reservations for an upcoming hotel on the Moon. Here is what we know, a Silicon Valley startup is accepting reservations for a planned new hotel, with prices ranging from $250,000 to $1 million per guest according to reports. It's company called GRU Space is planning to build a permanent outpost on the lunar surface by 2032 with early construction estimated to begin in 2029. That seems kind of crazy but that's not stopping them from taking people's money.

The way this all sounds, it will be more like just camping than a five-star hotel. The structures will be inflatable, and will be able to host up to four guests for multi-day stays. Plus this sounds like fun, you will get the Moonwalks, driving on the surface, and even "golfing." Now before you start saving for this, the $250K starting price is only for the stay. You'd need a lot more to get there, and they say those costs will likely be in the range of $10 million. You'd also need to pay a $1,000 non-refundable application fee and undergo a background check. It's also likely that they will charge for the water bottles in the room, so that's another $10. If your brave enough and think you can do it with the money check it out right HERE. HERE IS A VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

If I could afford it I would 100% do something like this ! Do you realize how many stories you can share with people telling them " Yeah I dove a car on the Moon, and played golf up there, or even did my own Michael Jackson Moonwalk." Just going back to the golf game how would the ball fly up there ? If you do go up there make sure you have a cool speech like Neil Armstrong.