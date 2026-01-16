Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Someone Is Taking Reservations For An Upcoming Hotel On The Moon

Yeah you are reading that right, someone is taking reservations for an upcoming hotel on the Moon. Here is what we know, a Silicon Valley startup is accepting reservations for…

gotts
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: A plane flies past the moon at sunset on March 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Yeah you are reading that right, someone is taking reservations for an upcoming hotel on the Moon. Here is what we know, a Silicon Valley startup is accepting reservations for a planned new hotel, with prices ranging from $250,000 to $1 million per guest according to reports. It's company called GRU Space is planning to build a permanent outpost on the lunar surface by 2032 with early construction estimated to begin in 2029. That seems kind of crazy but that's not stopping them from taking people's money.

The way this all sounds, it will be more like just camping than a five-star hotel. The structures will be inflatable, and will be able to host up to four guests for multi-day stays. Plus this sounds like fun, you will get the Moonwalks, driving on the surface, and even "golfing." Now before you start saving for this, the $250K starting price is only for the stay.  You'd need a lot more to get there, and they say those costs will likely be in the range of $10 million. You'd also need to pay a $1,000 non-refundable application fee and undergo a background check.  It's also likely that they will charge for the water bottles in the room, so that's another $10. If your brave enough and think you can do it with the money check it out right HERE. HERE IS A VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

If I could afford it I would 100% do something like this ! Do you realize how many stories you can share with people telling them " Yeah I dove a car on the Moon, and played golf up there, or even did my own Michael Jackson Moonwalk." Just going back to the golf game how would the ball fly up there ? If you do go up there make sure you have a cool speech like Neil Armstrong.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your great friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS.-Gotts

HotelMoon
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
hard rock live roulette
Human InterestHard Rock Bet Launches Live Roulette Stream From Atlantic City Casino FloorJ. Mayhew
Is Apple Bringing Back the Flip Phone With iPhone 18?
Human InterestIs Apple Bringing Back the Flip Phone With iPhone 18?Randi Moultrie
BRAINERD, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Matt Yori from Redfield Iowa fishes during the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on January 25, 2020 in Brainerd, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Human InterestCanadian Assaulted An Ice Fisherman For Fishing Too Closegotts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect