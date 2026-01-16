Contests
Happy Birthday To Wikipedia Turning 25

Happy 25th birthday to Wikipedia turning 25.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: A laptop computer displays Wikipedia's front page showing a darkened logo on January 18, 2012 in London, England. The Wikipedia website has shut down it's English language service for 24 hours in protest over the US anti-piracy laws. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
Happy 25th birthday to Wikipedia turning 25.  The first post was on January 15th, 2001 two days after they registered the website, and it really just read was, "This is the new Wikipedia!" This was put in their datasheet and was posted on January 15th at 2:27 P.M. Eastern time. Check this out one of the co-founders, and his name is Jimmy Wales did say that the first post was going to be " "Hello, World!" but that one got deleted according to reports.

Wikipedia lets really anyone post, but then other people review it, then the actual "facts" get locked in.  Still, it's not always accurate. Some of the facts on some topics or people are just about 80% accurate to 99%. Just under 20,000 entries were added the first year.  Then by 2008, there were over 2 million, making it the largest encyclopedia ever to be put together.  A collection in China dating back to 1408 held the record for 600 years. In 2026 , you can read Wikipedia pages in over 300 languages, and the English one will cover over more than seven million topics.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I have used Wikipedia before for some interviews, when I really don't know something about an artist. Or even if there is something that is even just a rumor that I can bring up in conversation with them. I find it very useful, and there have been times when the star I'm interviewing will say " Yeah that's not 100% true." They will correct me and tell the real story behind what I saw on Wikipedia. Nonetheless thank you Wikipedia for a lot of information on things I would have never known and a Happy Birthday.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories to share by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS.- Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
