ENTER TO WIN: Badfish Tickets

Get ready for a night of pure Sublime energy! Badfish brings the legendary SoCal sound to life — ska, punk, reggae, and good vibes all in one unforgettable show. Sing along to hits like “Santeria,” “What I Got,” and “Wrong Way” as the nation’s top Sublime tribute band takes the stage. Don’t sleep on this one — enter down below for your chance to win a pair of tickets! Or purchase them at starlandballroom.com

For the " Badfish” Contest, enter between 8am on January 17, 2025 and 11:59pm on January 17 2025, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on December 19 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Badfish at Starland Ballroom on January 31, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $60. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Starland Ballroom. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.