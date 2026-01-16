Contests
Canadian Assaulted An Ice Fisherman For Fishing Too Close

A Canadian assaulted an ice fisherman for fishing to close. Yup a 72-year-old guy in rural Canada is facing charges after allegedly attacking someone on a frozen lake Wednesday afternoon….

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Matt Yori from Redfield Iowa fishes during the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on January 25, 2020 in Brainerd, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)


A Canadian assaulted an ice fisherman for fishing to close. Yup a 72-year-old guy in rural Canada is facing charges after allegedly attacking someone on a frozen lake Wednesday afternoon. His name is Michael Armstrong and the police were called, he told cops that he attacked the other ice fisherman because they were fishing too close to him according to reports.

Be that as it may, they were both ice fishing on a lake halfway between Toronto and Ottawa. They say the complainant said the suspect approached them in an aggressive manner while they were fishing. It's not really clear if he thought it would affect how many fish he caught or if Mike just really likes his space.  He's due in court next month to answer for assault charges.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I was under the umbrella that all the people from Canada were nice and outgoing. I guess not but one thing I do even because of the sport called Hockey, if you put them on ice look out cause you know there is going to be a fight. Also just look where this battle went down, YEAH ON THE ICE ! These two should have talked it out and I'm sure there is lots of room on the place where they were fishing to spread out. What the hell just open the cooler and grad two Molson beers and talk about it. No need to be fighting over one fishing spot or you might be on thin ice with the law. I think fish will swim around the whole pond or lake.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your great friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS.-Gotts

