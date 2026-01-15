The Top Food Fix in New Jersey is a Tasty One

Sometimes, life just requires a food fix. That's when you want a quick, tasty bite to eat without having to prepare it and not having to think too hard about it. For those moments, there are fast-food restaurants. From McDonald's to Subway, it never takes long to find a local fast-food spot. Sure, it's not the most glamourous food or meal, but it's quick and can be oh-so tasty. So, what's the most popular food fix in our state?

New Jersey: The Top Food Fix in Fast Food

So, it's easy to know what fast food entails, but what is the official definition of fast food? According to Britannica, it's "mass-produced food product designed for quick and efficient preparation and distribution that is sold by certain restaurants, concession stands, and convenience stores. Fast food is perhaps most associated with chain restaurants—including such prominent brands as McDonald’s, Burger King, and Taco Bell—that typically offer take-out and drive-through services, as convenience and speed are prioritized."

The crew at Visual Capitalist has put together a feature on each state's favorite fast-food restaurants. One key takeaway is that "Wendy's leads the map as the favorite in six states, followed closely by Sonic with five—together accounting for 11 of 51 favorites." Also, according to the study, state's tastes are very fragmented, with 28 different chains appearing overall and 15 of them being the top pick in only a single state.

"Fast food is one of the most familiar parts of American eating culture," they note in the feature, "but the fast food restaurants people love can be surprisingly different by state."

One of the biggest factors in each state's favorite fast-food restaurant was if that chain was based in that state. "Beyond the leaders, these fast food preferences highlight the incredible amount of variety in terms of fast food favorites," Visual Capitalist notes, "with 28 different chains appearing as a state favorite."