The Best & Worst States to Raise a Family in 2026

Home is where the heart is. For families, that home is a lot more than just the walls that surround you, but the area, the city, the state. They all play a role in how the dynamics of the family can enjoy their space. Choosing the best state to raise a family is more than just a location; it's opportunities, stability, and overall quality of life. Today, families are weighing their options more than ever before when it comes to where they want to plant roots and raise their children. From remote work opportunities to school standards continuously changing, where you call home is more important than ever before.

In 2026, we're seeing large numbers of people relocating for many of the reasons listed. But, where are they going? Some may be in the middle of still weighing their options and trying to figure out where they should go to settle down.

WalletHub crafted its annual list of the best and worst states to raise a family in 2026. For those still young and without children or those looking to call somewhere home with their family, this may be the list for you. What states ranked best of the best when it comes to raising a family?

WalletHub took into consideration a few factors when they created their list. To identify, they took a look at median annual family income, housing affordability, healthcare quality, crime rates, and school performance. These cities ranked as the top 10 states to raise a family in 2026.

Best States to Raise a Family

Massachusetts Minnesota North Dakota Wisconsin Nebraska New York Connecticut New Hampshire Illinois Maine

Now, when there's a best, there's also a worst. These states ranked in the bottom 10 as the worst states to raise a family.

Worst States to Raise a Family

Goergia

South Carolina

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Louisiana

Alabama

Nevada

Mississippi

West Virginia

New Mexico