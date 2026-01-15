Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Hints at Return to Former Band Motograter

Ivan Moody plans to meet with his former Motograter bandmates this weekend, sparking wild speculation about his return. The Five Finger Death Punch vocalist shared a social media post that didn't confirm anything, but fans went crazy.

Moody fronted Motograter from 2002 to 2005, succeeding founding vocalist Zak Ward. His voice appears on their 2003 self-titled album. That record got exposure through NASCAR Thunder 2004 and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre soundtracks. After leaving, he joined the multi-platinum groove metal act that made him famous worldwide.

The Santa Barbara-based group started in 1995. They're known for a custom-built instrument made from industrial cable and guitar parts. Members wear tribal-style body paint during shows.

Motograter has split up and gotten back together multiple times. The first time they split was in 2005. They did one show in 2006, then reunited from 2008 to 2011. Another comeback ran from 2013 to 2018.

They released two studio albums, their 2003 self-titled debut and 2017's Desolation. Three EPs were released between 1998 and 2009.

They performed at Slipknot's Knotfest in 2014. Michael "Angel" Woodruff fronted them during the 2008-2011 and 2013-2014 periods. James Anthony Legion then took over vocals.

Dez Fafara of Coal Chamber introduced them to his label Sever Records in January 2001, which helped launch their brief mainstream moment in the early 2000s.

No tour dates exist. No new music has been announced. No lineup details have been shared. The weekend meetup Moody mentioned on Instagram might provide answers about whether a full reunion is happening.