Woman Stole A Coworker’s Stanley Cup For Her Breast Milk

Well lets take you over to the one and only crazy state of Florida. where a woman stole a coworker’s Stanley Cup for her breast milk. She is a  29-year-old…

Bags with breast milk. Breast pump on yellow background. Milk bank. Expressing breast milk. Breast-feeding. Freezing and storing milk. Donated. Copyspace
Well lets take you over to the one and only crazy state of Florida. where a woman stole a coworker's Stanley Cup for her breast milk. She is a  29-year-old woman named Arianna Moss, and she got the cuffs put on her for  a misdemeanor charge, after she allegedly stole a coworker's 40-ounce, light blue Stanley Cup.  It was a $60 cup but it was used, not new according to reports.

Here is what went down, Arianna was caught on camera eyeing the cup then hiding it in her lunchbox. And she took off leaving with it.  This wasn't " Oh I Didn't Know" and not an accident.  She knew it belonged to a 22-year-old coworker and she'd even talked about it before. Now a different coworker even chimed in, to say Arianna once pointed to the cup, and said, "This cup would be great to hold my breast milk."  Arianna has since quit her job as a supervisor.  It's not even clear if the Stanley Cup was returned to the rightful owner.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Hey it's Florida and its always crazy stories coming out of there. Also even if this coworker got his Stanley Cup back does he really want to use it, knowing there could have breast milk in there from Arianna ? You don't really see many Stanley Cups around our area because our local hockey teams are not doing that good this season. If I was that person who had the cup stolen I would have told Arianna to just keep it and please don't bring it back to the office.

Thank you so much for taking the time out to check this story out, and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories just by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS.-Gotts

