Scroll Through TikTok By Honking Your Horn. Is This The Worst Invention Ever ?

Well rolling into 2026 we are always keeping an eye out for new innovations and inventions just not this one, do you really want to scroll through TikTok by honking…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen on a phone on March 13, 2024 in New York City. Congress is set to vote and pass a bill that could ban the popular app TikTok nationwide and be sent to the Senate for a vote. The bill would force the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest from TikTok and other applications that it owns within six months after passage of the bill or face a ban. Lawmakers argue that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government making the app a national security threat. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Well rolling into 2026 we are always keeping an eye out for new innovations and inventions just not this one, do you really want to scroll through TikTok by honking your horn. Let me tell you what is going on with this story here, Some guy came up with a device that lets you scroll through TikTok by honking your horn. It's trending online, but don't worry you won't see it in real life anytime soon and I'm kind of glad too. This guy runs a TikTok called Unnecessary Inventions.  So it is just a joke, but he really did build it.

This is how it works and it's basically an iPad with a magnet on the bottom that sticks to the back of your car.  So it's for the person behind you in traffic.  There's a sign that says "Honk 2 Swipe."  Every time they honk, it scrolls to a new video. Someone in the comments posted that if it was something you could buy, the car crashes would be constant. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Loading TikTok...

Gotts' Thoughts On The Story

This is so crazy and I don't know why someone even thought this was a good idea. I mention any names but I have been sitting in passengers seats for many years and some people get distracted so much on the road and the last thing I want them doing is blaring their horn to switch a TikTok video. I don't even think it's legal to do this because just can't be honking your horn for no reason. Please be careful driving out there and don't get distracted and taking your eyes off the road. We don't want anyone getting hurt.

Thank you so much for taking the time out to check this story out, and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories just by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS.-Gotts

