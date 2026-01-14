Contests
Puppy Bowl 2026 Is Ready And Meet The 2 adorable Doggy Players From N.J All Available for Adoption

Get ready for the cutest show on Earth, the Puppy Bowl of 2026 is ready this year and we are looking at 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United…

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 07: Attendees cuddle with puppies from a local rescue, Paw Works, who are on hand to promote Animal Planets Puppy Bowl XII" during the Discovery Communications TCA Winter 2016 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 7, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery Communications)
Get ready for the cutest show on Earth, the Puppy Bowl of 2026 is ready this year and we are looking at 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands. Plus out of all of these adorable puppies 2 of them will be from New Jersey. Don't forget this amazing show will have heartwarming adoption stories and show-stopping matchups. Puppy Bowl, is the original and longest running call-to-adoption television event, returns for its 22nd year on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 11 a.m. You can see all the puppies by clicking right HERE.

This year it will be team Fluff vs team Ruff and we will see if team Fluff will hold and still be the reigning champions this year. Always a favorite will be referee Dan Schachner returns for his 15th year to oversee the action, which also includes new and returning segments, as well as celebrity cameos from the Buffalo Bills’ Khalil Shakir, and more. Now the 2 dogs that are representing our state of New Jersey will be, Finch who is playing for team Fluff and is from the shelter of Animal Welfare Association (Vorhees, N.J.) The second cute pup is Lilah also playing for team Fluff, her shelter is Ziva Dog Rescue (Chatham, N.J.)

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I LOVE WATCHING THE PUPPY BOWL !!! The puppies are so cute and just watching them running around and having the time of their lives is the best. I'm so glad New Jersey is sending 2 pups over the Puppy Bowl. I know I'll be routing for the Jersey pups, but lets all be routing for all the puppies to find a nice and beautiful home filled with love and care.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

