Alright Rat Rock Nation, let's go to Louisiana where a naked woman jumped in her neighbor's pond while trying to be a mermaid. I'm sure there was drinking involved and some needs to remind her that mermaids go in the ocean and not ponds. Here we go though, she is 41-year-old woman named Erin Sutton and she was arrested in northern Louisiana on Tuesday. According to reports, the neighbor says it's not the first time she's skinny dipped in their pond. They've warned her before, but she didn't listen so they called 911 to report it.

Cops showed up and tried to get her out of the water, but she refused. She said she was trying to be a mermaid, but didn't explain why or what that even meant. She eventually got out but then went after one of the cops. They ended get her hit up with a taser but said it had no effect. She allegedly kicked and punched a cop before they finally restrained her. It's not clear if she was on drugs or what. Erin right now is looking charges for public drunkenness, public intimidation, battery of a police officer, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm sorry If I want to see mermaids I go to the Grotto Beach at Bar A during the summer. You can't be jumping into your neighbors pond all naked Erin. I'm sure when they do some test on her, they will find some type of substance in her system. I really would love to be a fly on the wall when she shows up to court. I really would love to see the judges face when this case comes across his desk.