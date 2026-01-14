Contests
Naked Woman Jumped In Her Neighbor’s Pond While Trying To Be A Mermaid

Alright Rat Rock Nation, let’s go to Louisiana where a naked woman jumped in her neighbor’s pond while trying to be a mermaid. I’m sure there was drinking involved and…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: A person dressed as mermaid stands in the ocean during the Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade on June 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Alright Rat Rock Nation, let's go to Louisiana where a naked woman jumped in her neighbor's pond while trying to be a mermaid. I'm sure there was drinking involved and some needs to remind her that mermaids go in the ocean and not ponds. Here we go though, she is 41-year-old woman named Erin Sutton and she was arrested in northern Louisiana on Tuesday. According to reports, the neighbor says it's not the first time she's skinny dipped in their pond.  They've warned her before, but she didn't listen so they called 911 to report it.

Cops showed up and tried to get her out of the water, but she refused. She said she was trying to be a mermaid, but didn't explain why or what that even meant. She eventually got out but then went after one of the cops.  They ended get her hit up with a taser but said it had no effect. She allegedly kicked and punched a cop before they finally restrained her.  It's not clear if she was on drugs or what. Erin right now is looking charges for public drunkenness, public intimidation, battery of a police officer, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest. 

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm sorry If I want to see mermaids I go to the Grotto Beach at Bar A during the summer. You can't be jumping into your neighbors pond all naked Erin. I'm sure when they do some test on her, they will find some type of substance in her system. I really would love to be a fly on the wall when she shows up to court. I really would love to see the judges face when this case comes across his desk.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
