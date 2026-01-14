Well where was this 30 years ago, but Heinz has a new French fry box with a pull-out slot for ketchup. They are calling this the the Heinz Dipper, (Check it out) it's a fry box designed with a built-in ketchup pocket for easy dipping on the go. This new design features a classic fry box shape with an attached side compartment that can be pulled out. So instead of wrestling with those packets or squeezing sauce directly onto fries, you can dip into the built-in cup.



The Heinz Dipper debuted at just a couple of restaurants yesterday, including sports stadiums across 11 countries worldwide. Just for now, it's mostly a silly publicity stunt, and they'll only be available "while supplies last." Now according to reports you won't find them at your local McDonald's. In North America, they're at just a few random burger joints, with the biggest place being Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, home of the Maple Leafs.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

They should had these out years ago. I always remember going to a fast food place and getting your food then going to the table putting down your tray then running back to get the ketchup. Filling up those little white cups with that fine condiment. It does look like something I think a lot of people would use, and something new is always a good thing. I hope to one day get a chance to see one and use it myself. I say way to go Heinz and keep coming up with new ideas for us to try.