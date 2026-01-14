Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Heinz Has a New French Fry Box With A Pull-Out Slot For Ketchup

Well where was this 30 years ago, but Heinz has a new French fry box with a pull-out slot for ketchup. They are calling this the the Heinz Dipper, (Check it…

gotts
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Kraft Foods Group Inc. said it will merge with H.J. Heinz Co. to form the third largest food and beverage company in North America with revenue of about $28 billion. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Well where was this 30 years ago, but Heinz has a new French fry box with a pull-out slot for ketchup. They are calling this the the Heinz Dipper, (Check it out) it's a fry box designed with a built-in ketchup pocket for easy dipping on the go. This new design features a classic fry box shape with an attached side compartment that can be pulled out.  So instead of wrestling with those packets or squeezing sauce directly onto fries, you can dip into the built-in cup.


The Heinz Dipper debuted at just a couple of restaurants yesterday, including sports stadiums across 11 countries worldwide.  Just for now, it's mostly a silly publicity stunt, and they'll only be available "while supplies last." Now according to reports you won't find them at your local McDonald's.  In North America, they're at just a few random burger joints, with the biggest place being Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, home of the Maple Leafs.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

They should had these out years ago. I always remember going to a fast food place and getting your food then going to the table putting down your tray then running back to get the ketchup. Filling up those little white cups with that fine condiment. It does look like something I think a lot of people would use, and something new is always a good thing. I hope to one day get a chance to see one and use it myself. I say way to go Heinz and keep coming up with new ideas for us to try.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends right on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Heinzketchup
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
The Best & Worst States to Raise a Family in 2026
Human InterestThe Best & Worst States to Raise a Family in 2026Randi Moultrie
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 15
Here’s How You Can Get Tickets for the 2028 Olympics in L.A.
Human InterestHere’s How You Can Get Tickets for the 2028 Olympics in L.A.Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect