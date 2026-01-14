Well on this story we go to Michigan, where a guy plugged his ears with his fingers in front of a judge. That's right a guy in Romulus, Michigan is facing charges after he allegedly SHOT A GUN outside a middle school when they wouldn't let him pick up his son. Now footage from his arraignment is going viral. According to reports, the police say 44-year-old Shawntez Gregory was standing just a foot from the school when he fired multiple shots. HERE IS THE VIDEO OF HIM IN COURT:

The police say and what should be somewhat good news is that, he DIDN'T shoot at the building, but the whole school went into an active shooter lockdown. Now to the court room he goes and his arraignment on Zoom last Thursday was nuts because he refused to answer the judge's questions and wouldn't even state his name. He claimed they were wasting his time, and plugged his ears with his fingers at one point. The judge said he's had issues in the past, and that he'd "kidnapped" his son from school before. So it sounds like he isn't allowed to pick him up. The shooting happened around 9:50 in the morning. This crazy guy is facing terrorism charges, plus more charges for carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon in a school zone, and reckless use of a firearm. He's due back in court next Tuesday. Check this out towards the end of the hearing, he called the judge racist and told her to, quote, "get a real job."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This guy is just nuts and never a good idea is to bring a gun to any school even if even it is your own kids school. Plus just because things might seem down and not all in line doesn't give you the right to get out of line. This guy put people's lives in danger by doing that. Now I know we all know he did wrong, but then to do that to a judge because he didn't get his way is just way wrong in my outlook.