Drunk Driver Was 21 Times The Legal Limit

My guess is as good as yours on how a drunk driver was 21 times the legal limit. This jump into this story and tell you what’s going on.  A…

My guess is as good as yours on how a drunk driver was 21 times the legal limit. This jump into this story and tell you what's going on.  A 41-year-old guy in Wisconsin got arrested, for for being that wasted and driving and If you're wondering how that's even possible, it usually isn't. He was 21 times the legal limit on a technicality. According to reports the normal legal limit is 0.08%.  But he had a previous DUI.  So the "legal limit" for HIM was 0.02%.  Basically, he wasn't allowed to drive after having any drinks.  Still, his blood alcohol was so high.

This guy got pulled over Monday night about 50 miles west of Green Bay, and a breathalyzer got him at 0.427.  Even by that standard, that's more than 5 times the legal limit.  Anything over 0.4 is seen as almost dead. The local cops said he was all over the road, kept speeding up and slowing down, and almost slammed into a guard rail before they stopped him. This guy was so drunk, they took him to a hospital first, then to jail. He's facing charges for drunk driving, and driving without a court-mandated interlock device.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This is just crazy, I think it's time for this guy to pull it back a bit and lay off the booze. Plus being that wasted he should have never been behind the wheel. You would have thought he learned his lesson from the other DUI's he got. Thank God there was nothing in the report that I read that he hurt anyone other than his own ego. Please be careful on the roads and again drink responsible.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends right on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

