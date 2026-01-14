Don’t Put A Live Leech In Your Bladder. Say What?

Yeah your reading that right Rat Rockers, and we take you to China on this one, and please don't put a live leech in your bladder. This guy had to learn the hard way on this, because a 23-year-old man from China learned that it's NOT a good idea to put a two-inch LIVE LEECH inside your body. According to reports now he apparently saw something online that boasted the "miraculous effects" of inserting a leech into your bladder through your urethra.

Yeah I know, and check this out he even went out of his way to get the leech, so he must have totally bought into this alleged "remedy." Instead, the leech just caused excruciating pain, and an emergency surgery was needed to remove it. Thank God he is expected to make a full recovery. Also it is very unclear what the guy was trying to do in the first place.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

What was going through this guy's head to do something like this ? Not only is his head messed up but now his private part is all out of line too. Some people do crazy things, and case in point. The huge million dollar question is just WHY ? My out look on this story is nothing will benefit from doing this, and plus he will be in pain for a long time. Plus he is just looking really stupid by doing it. I hope he learned his lesson and thank God he is okay. I hope he was not doing this for sexually desires because it sounds nasty to even try this.