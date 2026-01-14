Contests
Don’t Put A Live Leech In Your Bladder. Say What?

Yeah your reading that right Rat Rockers, and we take you to China on this one, and please don’t put a live leech in your bladder. This guy had to learn…

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 21: A leech slithers along the ground in Windsor on March 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Evacuation warnings are in place for parts of Western Sydney as floodwaters continue to rise. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Yeah your reading that right Rat Rockers, and we take you to China on this one, and please don't put a live leech in your bladder. This guy had to learn the hard way on this, because a 23-year-old man from China learned that it's NOT a good idea to put a two-inch LIVE LEECH inside your body. According to reports now he apparently saw something online that boasted the "miraculous effects" of inserting a leech into your bladder through your urethra.

Yeah I know, and check this out he even went out of his way to get the leech, so he must have totally bought into this alleged "remedy." Instead, the leech just caused excruciating pain, and an emergency surgery was needed to remove it.  Thank God he is expected to make a full recovery. Also it is very unclear what the guy was trying to do in the first place.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

What was going through this guy's head to do something like this ? Not only is his head messed up but now his private part is all out of line too. Some people do crazy things, and case in point. The huge million dollar question is just WHY ? My out look on this story is nothing will benefit from doing this, and plus he will be in pain for a long time. Plus he is just looking really stupid by doing it. I hope he learned his lesson and thank God he is okay. I hope he was not doing this for sexually desires because it sounds nasty to even try this.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your great friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can more crazy stories by just clicking right HERE at any point. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
