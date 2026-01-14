Black Label Society Announces March Album Release With Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Track

Black Label Society will release their 12th studio album, Engines of Demolition, on March 27 through MNRK Heavy. Track 13 is called "Ozzy's Song" and pays tribute to the late singer.

This album follows 2021's Doom Crew Inc. Pre-orders started today at $12 through Jan. 13 on MNRK Heavy's website, a discounted rate. Buyers get three singles already released, plus two unreleased tracks.

Zakk Wylde was Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist from 1987 until the singer's final show. He joined after Jake E. Lee departed, making his first appearance on No Rest for the Wicked in 1988.

The two performed at the Back to the Beginning farewell concert on July 5, 2025, in Birmingham, England. A heart attack claimed Osbourne's life on July 22, 2025.

A North American tour launches Feb. 27 in San Antonio, Texas. Wylde pulls double shifts each night. His Black Sabbath tribute act, Zakk Sabbath, opens every show. The tour wraps on May 14, hitting Nashville's Ryman Auditorium along the way.

Wylde founded Black Label Society in 1998 while maintaining his position in Osbourne's backing group. Earlier releases, Order of the Black and Catacombs of the Black Vatican, both cracked the top five on hard rock album charts.