Shinedown Vocalist Brent Smith Shares Band Update

Longstanding rock band Shinedown is getting ready for a big year in 2026, because they're planning to be active for much of the year. In a video message posted to social media, vocalist Brent Smith revealed that the group has plans from May through November of 2026.

In the clip, Smith says, "You should probably start thinking about what you wanna do this year come around May, where you're gonna be in June, July, August, September, probably October and definitely November."

He added, "Just saying, maybe start checking your calendars, 'cause we're getting ready to start some announcements."

The Mystery of Shinedown's 2026 Plans

So, will Shinedown release new music, tour or do both? Bands usually do both at once, and Shinedown has been working on a new record to follow their 2022 release, Planet Zero. So, the moves that makes the most sense would be Shinedown releasing a new album and then touring on it.

Shinedown didn't release a new album in 2025, but they still stayed on the radio with four new singles with "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five," "Killing Fields" and "Searchlight." Shinedown are known for their radio hits, so it's not a surprise that they continue to top the charts.

In other Shinedown news, the band has been confirmed for the 2026 annual "Rock the Country" festival tour, along with Kid Rock, Creed, Aaron Lewis of Staind, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton, among others. In an interesting twist, rappers Ludacris and Nelly are also confirmed. That trek will make its way across the U.S. for eight tour stops from May to September, so that solves the mystery of one thing that will be keeping Shinedown busy.