Yungblud to Release ‘IDOLS Part Two’ Soon With Stripped-Down Sound

Yungblud plans to drop the second part of his double album IDOLS soon. The UK artist, whose real name is Dom Harrison, says it'll take a stripped-down approach compared to the first half that arrived in June.

Andrew Watt produced both parts. The opening track will be titled "I Need You to Make the World Seem Fine" and includes the lyrics: "Pictures of idols rise up and fall/Wish you knew it all/Lift your head from the pillow, you've been missing enough/Built yourself a wall."

"The first part is about self-reclamation and flying, learning how to get your wings. The next bit is the real realism — how do you live in the real world as this person you've discovered? It's a little bit more cynical," Harrison told Rolling Stone.

The musician wants to move away from the maximalist sound that defined part one. He wants the second half to sound more like a live band. Harrison and Watt might skip recording to a click track.

"I've been listening to [Jeff] Buckley and [Chris] Cornell and [Scott] Weiland, going into this zone of '93 MTV Unplugged, Stone Temple Pilots, Nirvana," he said. "My favorite thing Bowie said was, 'I would look at the last album and go completely the opposite way.' If you've got three minutes and five chords and the f...g truth, what are you gonna do?"

Harrison explained the contrast between the parts earlier. "Part one is about the reclamation of yourself: 'All you are is a self-fulfilling prophecy / A product of your own temptation,'" he said. "Part two is the dark and downward spiral to the inevitable realisation that I'm not going to be here forever – who do I want to spend my life with? Mortality. Part two plummets you back down to earth, and it's a little bit more cynical."