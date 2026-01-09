Judas Priest Vocalist Rob Halford Marks 40 Years of Staying Sober

Being sober after years of addiction is something to celebrate, and Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford is patting himself on the back for making it through 40 years of sobriety.

In a new video posted on social media, dubbed "one day at a time," the metal vocalist discusses why he decided to get clean and sober and talked about how grateful to those who have helped him reach this milestone.

Rob Halford of Judas Priest Talks His Journey to Sobriety

"Four decades ago, I made a decision to change the entire course of my life, stepping out of darkness into the light, toward the future I couldn't see. As I've said before, it wasn't easy and still isn't," he said in the singer's video message. "Recovery asks for complete honesty, humility and a willingness to grow one day at a time. With the love and support from my higher power, my family, friends and fans helping me, guiding the way, I kept moving forward."

"Over these years, I've learned that sobriety isn't just about staying clean, it's the presence of clarity, purpose and connectivity, a gift of showing up for my life each day for the people I love," he added in the post. "I'm grateful for the person I became and every challenge I've faced that made me stronger."

Then, Halford gave inspiration to those who are trying to get sober. "I hope that my own journey proves that recovery is possible," he stated. "Hope is real, and each day at a time is a chance to begin again," signing off with, "I love you."