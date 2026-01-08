Contests
Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: January 9-January 11

This week’s New Jersey lineup blends pop-fueled fun, community spirit, and big laughs into a lively mix of winter entertainment. From the sing-along energy of “Let’s Sing Taylor” to the…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 1: People participate in the 121st annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island on January 1, 2024 in New York City. The New Year's Day event expects some 4,000 swimmers and 20,000 onlookers this year. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

This week's New Jersey lineup blends pop-fueled fun, community spirit, and big laughs into a lively mix of winter entertainment. From the sing-along energy of "Let's Sing Taylor" to the icy thrill and purpose of the "Save Coastal Wildlife Polar Bear Plunge" and crowd-pleasing comedy of Joe Gatto, the schedule balances feel-good moments with memorable experiences across the region.

"Let's Sing Taylor"

  • What: A joyful sing-along Taylor tribute
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Basie Center Campus, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank
  • Cost: Tickets start at $38

"Let's Sing Taylor" is a high-energy live band tribute celebrating Taylor Swift's music, bringing faithful, lively covers of her expansive catalog to the stage. Fans are invited to sing along, dress up in Taylor-inspired attire, and enjoy a communal concert atmosphere filled with beloved hits. With energetic performances that capture the spirit of Swift's work, the show offers a fun, immersive experience for devoted Swifties and music lovers alike.

"Save Coastal Wildlife Polar Bear Plunge 2026"

  • What: A chilly plunge for coastal conservation
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: Sea Bright Beach Pavilion, 1097 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright
  • Cost: $25 for registration only; $50 for registration, official sweatshirt, and swag bag

The "Save Coastal Wildlife Polar Bear Plunge" is a festive winter tradition in which participants take a brisk plunge into the icy Atlantic Ocean to kick off the new year and support a good cause. Organized by the Save Coastal Wildlife nonprofit, the event invites families and friends to gather on the Jersey Shore for chilly fun and community spirit to support coastal research, education, and wildlife conservation.

Joe Gatto

  • What: Comedian Joe Gatto
  • When: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Bananas Comedy Club, Renaissance Hotel, 801 Rutherford Ave., Rutherford
  • Cost: General admission $50.39; Reserved $61.74

Joe Gatto brings his solo stand-up comedy show to Bananas Comedy Club, where he'll deliver an evening of laughs with his quick wit and relatable sense of humor. He's known best for his roles on "Impractical Jokers" and "The Misery Index." Gatto has toured internationally with his solo shows, connecting with audiences through engaging storytelling and high-energy performances.

Other Events

Classic rock nostalgia and local storytelling take center stage in this New Jersey lineup of live entertainment. From faithful tribute performances to reflective, community-rooted experiences, these events celebrate the music and stories that continue to shape the region's cultural identity:

More To Explore This Week

Weeknights are made for easygoing outings and low-pressure fun. From creative social gatherings and live theater to jam-driven concerts and stand-up comedy, these evenings offer relaxed ways to unwind, connect, and enjoy live entertainment without the weekend crowds:

  • Monday Knit and Crochet Night: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at The Christopher J. Killmurray Building, South Brunswick Public Library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction
  • All Shook Up: Tuesday, Jan. 13, and Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Basie Center Campus, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank
  • RAILROAD EARTH: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. at The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park
  • Joe RussellThursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club, 518 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
