New Public Bathroom Windows Become See Through If You Light A Cigarette

All right Rat Rock Nation if your a smoker be careful because "Smoking in the boys room" just got a little riskier at a mall in China. There is a shopping mall near Hong Kong is in the news after adding windows to their public bathroom stalls. You can only see through them if the person inside lights up a cigarette. Smoking in bathrooms is still common in China. I'm not sure if vaping also works with the glass or not.

According to reports, it works like this, if it detects smoke the glass goes from frosted to clear. So people can see you smoking and see whatever business you're doing in there. This is pretty funny too because a loud voice message also gets broadcast to alert people. It says, "This is a public place where smoking is prohibited. For your own health and the health of others, please do not smoke here." A spokesperson for the mall said the new system seems to be working. They used to get several complaints a day about people smoking in bathrooms, and it's dropped off. It has been a hot subject on Chinese social media, with people complaining it's too much. One person asked if the system can be hijacked or tricked. Like, what if you're in there and someone blows smoke through the crack of the door?

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I can't remember the last time I smoked a cigarette in a bathroom, I know it's not good for you what so ever. You should be in certain areas for smoking. If you can't smoke in a bar for example you should not be allowed to smoke in a public bathroom is my thoughts. If you are around four walls and enclosed don't light up. Just go to your smoking area and have your cigarette there. You don't want to be caught WITH YOUR PANTS DOWN in this case.