Just WOW ! A fortune teller predicted their client would lose something then stole their phone. Let's jump right into it over in Thailand, where this fortune teller was just arrested on New Year's Day after predicting a woman would lose something valuable. It turned out to be a 19 year-old victim and saw the guy outside a temple and agreed to pay for a reading. He apparently used tarot cards according to reports.

Here is what we know it was a 38-year old fortune teller, and told her he saw bad luck ahead, and that she'd lose a valuable item in the near future. He said he could prevent it for an extra fee, but she wouldn't pay it. That's when she realized her iPhone was missing later that day, went back, and accused him of stealing it. He denied it and claimed he's just really good at his job and that the prediction came true. He even described what the "thief" looked like. Other people from around the area stepped in to help, then dug through a box the guy had and FOUND THE PHONE. She called the cops. No word on the exact charges he's facing.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I am not a believer at all when it comes to those fortune tellers, or anyone who is going to tell me what the future is. Case in point why don't they pick the winning lottery ticket numbers? Even some of the people who say they can talk to the dead is to me a scam. Some people in my eyes are out there to make a fast buck and in my opinion, just save your money and live your life the way you see fit. Now if you are a true believer in this stuff make sure you don't get pulled into these types of situations and be safe.