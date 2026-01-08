Bath & Body Works Got Rid Of Its New “Pizza & Ranch” Candle Because It Was Making People Gag

We must say thank you to Bath & Body Works for getting rid of it's new Pizza & Ranch candle. It is because the people didn't have to really say anything because their faces say it all when they brought it to their noses. Bath & Body Works debuted a new Pizza & Ranch candle last month. But a very popular magazine says they've already discontinued it because it was making people gag.

According to reports, this horrible idea smells like and has a note of "gooey cheese," and do you really want your entire home to smell like cheese? The other scents in it are "ranch" and "crispy pepperonis." A TikTok went viral last week where a bunch of girls smelled it in a store and looked like they might puke. Someone in the comments said they smelled it too, and their "life flashed before their eyes." CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

It might still be available at some of their locations for those who are interested. But it's now sold out on the Bath & Body Works website and a magazine says they're not restocking it. Here is something very funny because they have recently dropped the price from $26 to eight bucks. It's got a rating of 1.5 stars with over 200 reviews. LOL !!!

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I have not myself smelled this candle and have no interest to do so. Those faces from people in that video have convinced me to stay far away from that candle. Plus who puts ranch dressing on pizza anyway? None the less there would be no way I would have that smell going through my place. If I wanted to smell pizza I would go get a slice a pizzeria or even If I wanted my house to smell like that maybe just order a pie. You can just put a pie in your oven to get that smell.