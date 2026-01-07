On A Scale from 1 to 10 What’s The Worst Pain You’ve Ever Experienced?
Well Rat Rock Nation this is going to be a tough question buy on a scale from 1 to 10 what's the worst pain you've ever experienced ? Maybe it's when you broke a bone, or had a kidney stone or even had a child. According to reports someone polled 5,000 Americans, and over half of us think we've at least experienced an "8" before. To start it off and check it out, 17% said they have never dealt with "severe" pain. The poll did say "severe" as a 6 out of 10 or higher. Most of that painless crowd and no surprise here was young people.
More on the poll it reads that, 12% said a "6" is the worst they've ever felt 8% said "7" and 25% said an "8." They reported an "8" as "very severe." Another 10% said a "9", and 24% said a "10". So if you do the math 59% said "8" or higher. That includes 55% of men and 63% of women. Also on the poll almost everyone claimed to have at least an "average" pain tolerance. 48% said "high" or "very high." Just 12% of us think we have a low tolerance for pain.
Gotts' Thoughts On This Story
If you ask me and my good friend who just had to deal with this was passing a kidney stone. I saw my friend drop like a sack of potatoes. At first I didn't even know what was going on, but to hear him scream to the Heavens in pain made me feel his pain. Once I found out what he was going through, I started drinking tons of water to prevent that type of pain. His exact words were, " It's like going to bathroom and passing sand but the a sea shell blocks everything !" I don't ever want to experience anything like that EVER ! Take care of yourself and stay healthy.
