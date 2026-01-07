Contests
On A Scale from 1 to 10 What’s The Worst Pain You’ve Ever Experienced?

Well Rat Rock Nation this is going to be a tough question buy on a scale from 1 to 10 what's the worst pain you've ever experienced ? Maybe it's when you broke a bone, or had a kidney stone or even had a child. According to reports someone polled 5,000 Americans, and over half of us think we've at least experienced an "8" before. To start it off and check it out, 17% said they have never dealt with "severe" pain.  The poll did say "severe" as a 6 out of 10 or higher.  Most of that painless crowd and no surprise here was young people.

More on the poll it reads that, 12% said a "6" is the worst they've ever felt 8% said "7" and 25% said an "8." They reported an "8" as "very severe." Another 10% said a "9", and 24% said a "10". So if you do the math 59% said "8" or higher. That includes 55% of men and 63% of women. Also on the poll almost everyone claimed to have at least an "average" pain tolerance. 48% said "high" or "very high."  Just 12% of us think we have a low tolerance for pain. 

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

If you ask me and my good friend who just had to deal with this was passing a kidney stone. I saw my friend drop like a sack of potatoes. At first I didn't even know what was going on, but to hear him scream to the Heavens in pain made me feel his pain. Once I found out what he was going through, I started drinking tons of water to prevent that type of pain. His exact words were, " It's like going to bathroom and passing sand but the a sea shell blocks everything !" I don't ever want to experience anything like that EVER ! Take care of yourself and stay healthy.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
