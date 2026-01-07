Contests
Guy Stole His Ex’s Car While She Was Giving Birth To His Baby

Here we go and this story brings us over to Kentucky, where a guy stole his ex’s car while she was giving birth to his baby. His name is Christopher…

Here we go and this story brings us over to Kentucky, where a guy stole his ex's car while she was giving birth to his baby. His name is Christopher Mollette, and he's 37, and here is what went down. His ex went into labor last Friday.  She was at a hospital in Pikeville, Kentucky, right near the Virginia border. Chris was there for the birth, but the hospital said he couldn't come in because of "visitation policies."  The mom told him he could wait outside in her car instead and gave him the keys.

Now it gets crazy because according to reports, Chris was to say that he would stay in the car until the baby arrived, but then never came back.  He just bolted and left town ! They even have security footage showed him getting into the passenger's seat first. But then he got out, hopped in the driver's seat, and just drove off. Get this now, she even called and asked where her car was.  He told her it was "none of her business" and hung up. Thankfully the cops tracked him down the next day about 30 miles from the hospital. He was driving the car when they spotted him.
Chris is facing charges for theft and receiving stolen property, and it's not his first time to have issues.  His rap sheet includes several prior arrests, including one for possession of methamphetamine. 

I know at some points it must be scary to be a parent, but bro you can't be stealing your baby mamma's car and try to just run. Something tells me that the drugs that he had in the past might have caught up to him. The one thing I'm glad that did catch up to him was the police and hopefully he will get some help. I also hope the baby is fine and healthy. The judge I'm sure will be looking at this case and throwing a bunch of fines at Chris.

