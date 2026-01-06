Contests
The World’s Oldest Twinkie Is Turning 50

DES PLAINES, IL - APRIL 20: Part of a Hostess Twinkie golden sponge cake with its creamy filling exposed is seen April 20, 2005 in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb northwest of Chicago. The Twinkie, an American icon and one of the nation's all-time favorite snack cakes, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this month. James A. Dewar created the beloved treat in 1930, while working as a Hostess bakery manager in Chicago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

All right Rat rock nation have you ever heard that Twinkies can last forever? Well the world's oldest Twinkie is turning 50 years old. According to a lot of reports, there is a chemistry teacher in Blue Hill, Maine named Roger Bennatti opened it as an experiment for his class in 1976. Believe it or not it's lived at the school ever since. Apparently back then the students were talking about food additives, and when one kid asked how long a Twinkie would last.  Roger said he didn't know, so they tested it.

When Roger retired in 2004, and handed it off to a student from that class who's now the dean of the same school.  She's had it in a glass case on her shelf for 22 years. This thing still have that basic Twinkie shape, but doesn't look like something you'd want to eat.  It's fully dried out and looks more like a tiny very stale loaf of bread. You can see it right HERE. Roger did do an interview recently and had something funny to say "  He and the Twinkie are a lot alike now. We're old, gray, and flaky."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think this story is so crazy and fun at the same time. I'm also wondering how much longer it will last now ? 50 years still going strong. I am also wondering if this thing lasted this long, how long will it stay in our bodies cause I love a good Twinkie. I guess we should say Happy Birthday to this thing and maybe have a party for it and everyone bring their own Twinkie to celebrate.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
