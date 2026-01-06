All right Rat rock nation have you ever heard that Twinkies can last forever? Well the world's oldest Twinkie is turning 50 years old. According to a lot of reports, there is a chemistry teacher in Blue Hill, Maine named Roger Bennatti opened it as an experiment for his class in 1976. Believe it or not it's lived at the school ever since. Apparently back then the students were talking about food additives, and when one kid asked how long a Twinkie would last. Roger said he didn't know, so they tested it.

When Roger retired in 2004, and handed it off to a student from that class who's now the dean of the same school. She's had it in a glass case on her shelf for 22 years. This thing still have that basic Twinkie shape, but doesn't look like something you'd want to eat. It's fully dried out and looks more like a tiny very stale loaf of bread. You can see it right HERE. Roger did do an interview recently and had something funny to say " He and the Twinkie are a lot alike now. We're old, gray, and flaky."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think this story is so crazy and fun at the same time. I'm also wondering how much longer it will last now ? 50 years still going strong. I am also wondering if this thing lasted this long, how long will it stay in our bodies cause I love a good Twinkie. I guess we should say Happy Birthday to this thing and maybe have a party for it and everyone bring their own Twinkie to celebrate.