Mailman Assumed A Kid Was A Porch Pirate and Tried To Run Him Over

Rat rock nation, we take you over to Florida where a mailman assumed a kid was a porch pirate and tried to run him over. A Florida mailman is facing…

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: A United States Postal Service truck is used to deliver mail on September 12, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors warned the Postmaster General that problems with the postal service might disenfranchise voters in the upcoming election. They cited USPS mail delivery delays and other issues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rat rock nation, we take you over to Florida where a mailman assumed a kid was a porch pirate and tried to run him over. A Florida mailman is facing charges after he allegedly tried to run over a 10 year old boy for stealing a package he'd just left on someone's porch. He is 41-year-old William White Jr. and was delivering mail in out in Pensacola on December 27th when he saw the kid ride by on a scooter with a box he'd just dropped off according to reports.

The local police did say he tried to hit the kid with his mail truck to get the package back. Luckily, the boy was able to get out of the way at the last second.  He ended up in the hospital with an ankle injury.  His scooter ended up under William's truck. Now here comes the game changer, it turned out the kid wasn't actually stealing the package at all. William the mailman had dropped it off at the wrong address.  The boy was just being nice and bringing it to his neighbor. William's now facing charges for theft, criminal mischief, and aggravated assault. 

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I see where the mailman's heart was to try and stop a porch pirate, but there is other ways going about it then using your mail truck to run down a child. A couple of way's he could have gone about this situation. One being maybe question the young boy, or call a police officer and let them know what is going on. Sometimes doing the right thing is not running down a young kid on a scooter with a mail truck. I'm glad that the young kid is okay and no one was hurt, but this story could have ended up really bad.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county.
