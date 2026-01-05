Well Rat rockers, Happy New Year and let the craziness begin, as we go to Illinois where a woman set fire to a Walmart on New Year's eve. She is 21-year-old Adilyn Monette and she walked into a Walmart in Woodstock, Illinois around 7:20 P.M. on New Year's Eve, and went to the aisle with all the camping stuff. Then she decided to take two cans of camping fuel to the store's baby section, dumped it on multiple cribs used matches to light the fire, and then walked out according to reports.

Now the store was packed with people. But thankfully, everyone made it outside and the store's sprinkler system put the fire out. Cops did track Adilyn down and arrested her for aggravated arson. It turned out she also had a pending arson charge over in Colorado, and was out on supervised release. She's staying locked up this time for sure. A Walmart official from the store says she caused at least $5 MILLION in damage ! Well she will be starting off her 2026 in court on Wednesday.

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

This is not a good way to start your new year off, and I love going to Walmart. Something tells me this Adilyn chick should be in a padded room and from time to time be talking with psychiatrist. Please keep this girl away from any type of fire too. She is lucky she didn't hurt anyone and great to report that no one was hurt. By the looks of this girl she looks like she is not playing with a full deck. Please if you see some strange things going on around you, please tell someone. This story could have gone really bad.