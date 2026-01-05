Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Mr. Bubble Is Selling A Bubble Bath Flavored Soda

That’s right the brand Mr. Bubble is celebrating National Bubble Bath Day this week with a new bubble bath-flavored soda. Their classic bubble bath soap is bubble gum-scented, so that’s…

gotts
bubble bath
Getty Royalty Free

That's right the brand Mr. Bubble is celebrating National Bubble Bath Day this week with a new bubble bath-flavored soda. Their classic bubble bath soap is bubble gum-scented, so that's the flavor and thank God is not used bath water. According to their press release the reports are stating that their "fans can now sip the nostalgic bubble gum scent they've known for decades."  They say it tastes "light" and "not too sweet."

Now what's in this you ask ? So glad you did, it's made with cane sugar, not corn syrup.  Other ingredients include vegetable juice for color, and "natural" flavoring.  They say it's vegan and caffeine-free so there is that. Bubble Bath Day isn't until Thursday January 8th, but they're already selling it on their parent company's website, TheVillageCompany.com. If your interested on grabbing some it will be $3.50 a can, or $25 for a 12-pack.  The tagline is "Taste the nostalgia."

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

I hate to say this and I know it's not good for you but I love soda. As far as Mr. Bubble selling soda, if it were in front of me I don't think I would pass on it. I would not be going out of my way to be buying it though. I'll be sticking with my regular soda. Although with these flavors that they are coming out with, does not sound that bad. I just wonder who at Mr. Bubble thought it would be a good idea to come out with soda? But hey sometime you have to try different things to see who will put it up the flag pole and salutes it.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Mr. BubbleSoda
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders walks through the tunnel to the field prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 6
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter on November 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 19th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Human InterestWoman Set Fire To A Walmart On New Year’s Evegotts
Krispy Kreme Reveals Winter Seasonal Collection Doughnuts
Human InterestKrispy Kreme Reveals Winter Seasonal Collection Doughnuts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect