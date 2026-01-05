Mr. Bubble Is Selling A Bubble Bath Flavored Soda

That's right the brand Mr. Bubble is celebrating National Bubble Bath Day this week with a new bubble bath-flavored soda. Their classic bubble bath soap is bubble gum-scented, so that's the flavor and thank God is not used bath water. According to their press release the reports are stating that their "fans can now sip the nostalgic bubble gum scent they've known for decades." They say it tastes "light" and "not too sweet."

Now what's in this you ask ? So glad you did, it's made with cane sugar, not corn syrup. Other ingredients include vegetable juice for color, and "natural" flavoring. They say it's vegan and caffeine-free so there is that. Bubble Bath Day isn't until Thursday January 8th, but they're already selling it on their parent company's website, TheVillageCompany.com. If your interested on grabbing some it will be $3.50 a can, or $25 for a 12-pack. The tagline is "Taste the nostalgia."

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

I hate to say this and I know it's not good for you but I love soda. As far as Mr. Bubble selling soda, if it were in front of me I don't think I would pass on it. I would not be going out of my way to be buying it though. I'll be sticking with my regular soda. Although with these flavors that they are coming out with, does not sound that bad. I just wonder who at Mr. Bubble thought it would be a good idea to come out with soda? But hey sometime you have to try different things to see who will put it up the flag pole and salutes it.