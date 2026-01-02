Tool Fan Creates Midnight Countdown Guide for New Year’s Eve Using Band’s Iconic Moments

A Tool fan assembled a guide to the band's most iconic song moments to midnight on New Year's Eve. The guide gave timestamps for songs from Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus, 10,000 Days, and Fear Inoculum, so something happened right at midnight.

The fan posts this on Tool's Reddit page every December, and it keeps getting bigger. This year's guide had timestamps for entire albums and individual tracks. "My fellow fans! It's yet again that time of the year, where I post and expand on my list of Tool songs you can ring in the new year with! It brings me so much joy to do this, so I won't let you off the hook this year either. Simply start at the given timestamp and watch the magic unfold," the fan wrote in the post.

The creator explained the thinking behind each timestamp. The one for "Eulogy" from Ænima was "to say GOODBYE to 2025" because that's the last lyric that Maynard James Keenan shouts in the track. The timestamp for "The Grudge" from Lateralus was "to start your new year with a scream."

The guide had timestamps for hits like "Sober" at 11:56:03, "Stinkfist" at 11:55:42, and "Forty Six & 2" at 11:54:54. The "Parabol/Parabola" transition begins at 11:56:56 to drop right at midnight.