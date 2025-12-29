Godsmack Frontman Confirms New Album Plans with Replacement Members After Retirements

Godsmack lead singer Sully Erna has confirmed that a new album is on the way. It will feature replacement members after longtime drummer Shannon Larkin and guitarist Tony Rombola retired from the band. Erna shared this news on Kylie Olsson's Life In Six Strings show. He said, "I think there will. I said there wasn't going to be, and at least I know there won't be with the original members. [Shannon and Tony] have [officially retired], and very honorably, and we're still really good friends. There's no drama there."

Erna is testing out musicians for the open spots. "I'm putting some new people in place. I'm still in some trial periods, but we have some plans coming in 2026 that we're excited about," he said. In October 2024, he stated that no new material would be released. He's changed his mind since the lineup shifted.

The band has scored 27 Top 10 singles. Eleven reached number one over three decades. Their latest release, Lighting Up The Sky, dropped in Feb. 2023 through BMG. According to Rock Celebrities, it came after their gold-certified 2018 record, When Legends Rise.

Larkin and Rombola left in April after years on the road. Larkin joined in 2002, bringing experience from Wrathchild America and Ugly Kid Joe. Rombola has played lead guitar since the mid-1990s.

The band finished a spring 2025 European tour with guest musicians. Will Hunt of Evanescence played drums, and Sam Koltun of Dorothy handled guitar. They'll headline several European festivals in summer 2026. Shows include Leyendas Del Rock in Spain on Aug. 6, Vagos Metal Festival in Portugal on Aug. 7, and Dynamo Metal Fest in the Netherlands on Aug. 16.