Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: December 26-December 28

After the holidays in New Jersey, there is a flurry of shimmering light displays, outdoor activities, and other enjoyments for all families. Holland Ridge Farms' U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland creates an illuminated floral paradise, while the Magic of Lights lets families explore a beautifully lit landscape from the warmth and comfort of their car. The Light Show in historic Smithville adds some nightly sparkle to small-town charm during the holidays.

U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland at Holland Ridge Farms

New Jersey's weekend events include an evening with flowers and festive lights:

What: Magical winter flower wonderland

Magical winter flower wonderland When: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, through Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (more dates and times available through Jan. 4, 2026)

Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, through Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (more dates and times available through Jan. 4, 2026) Where: Holland Ridge Farms, 108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge

Holland Ridge Farms, 108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge Cost: $20 per person; Children age 2 and under are free

Holland Ridge Farms' U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland keeps the farm aglow with its enchanting walk-through holiday light experience set against millions of twinkling lights and over 50,000 illuminated tulips. Visitors can explore festive light displays, take seasonal photos in vibrant installations, and enjoy tasty treats from food trucks and the bakery.

Magic of Lights Drive-Through Experience

Weekend activities for the family in New Jersey include a festive drive-through lightshow:

What: Dazzling drive-through lights

Dazzling drive-through lights When: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, and Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (additional dates available through Jan. 3, 2026)

Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, and Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (additional dates available through Jan. 3, 2026) Where: PNC Bank Arts Center, 116 Garden State Parkway, Holmdel

PNC Bank Arts Center, 116 Garden State Parkway, Holmdel Cost: Tickets start at $33.79

Magic of Lights at the PNC Bank Arts Center is a festive drive-through holiday lights experience, featuring spectacular LED displays and animated scenes that bring seasonal favorites to life. As vehicles wind through more than a mile of dazzling lights, families and friends can enjoy themed displays, such as festive characters and sparkling tunnels.

Holiday Light Show in Smithville

New Jersey's events in December include holiday lights in historic Smithville:

What: Magical evening light show

Magical evening light show When: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, through Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (additional dates available)

Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, through Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (additional dates available) Where: Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville

Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville Cost: Free

This magical light show brightens every evening of the week during the holidays. Visitors can enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere filled with glowing displays and seasonal cheer. Guests planning to explore the shops before or after the lights can stop in during holiday hours.

Other Events

New Jersey offers a charming mix of holiday traditions and lively entertainment as the season winds down. From nostalgic celebrations and family-friendly outings to standout comedy performances, there is something for everyone: