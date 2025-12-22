Sonic Temple 2026 Shakes Up Lineup With Additional Act

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival organizers switched two bands on the 2026 lineup. Suicidal Tendencies will take over for Anthrax, while A Skylit Drive steps in for Attack! Attack! Both changes affect the show on May 17.

The fifth edition happens May 14 through 17 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH. It features more than 140 bands across five stages.

Headliners for the four-day event include My Chemical Romance, Pierce The Veil, and Breaking Benjamin on May 14. Shinedown, The Offspring, and Staind top May 15's bill, while May 16 brings Bring Me The Horizon, Good Charlotte, and Marilyn Manson. Tool, Godsmack, and Megadeth perform on May 17.

Several acts will mark milestones. Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm celebrates the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut, while DragonForce honors the 20th anniversary of Inhuman Rampage. Saliva performs their Every Six Seconds 25th anniversary tour, and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus commemorates the 20th anniversary of Don't You Fake It.

Megadeth appears as part of their farewell tour. Sepultura performs their final farewell tour, too. Body Count feat. Ice-T makes their festival debut.

Several reunions are scheduled. Anberlin performs an exclusive reunion with Stephen Christian, and Snot, Egypt Central, and Drop Dead, Gorgeous also reunite for the occasion.

Home state performances include Hawthorne Heights and Mushroomhead representing Ohio, while Coal Chamber makes a rare appearance.

The complete roster includes Lamb of God, Rise Against, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Electric Callboy, Stone Temple Pilots, Public Enemy, Motionless in White, Coheed and Cambria, Amon Amarth, and Bush. Additional performers include Lorna Shore, The Used, Alter Bridge, The Story So Far, Dayseeker, Black Label Society, Architects, Dance Gavin Dance, Chiodos, Behemoth, Daughtry, New Found Glory, Black Veil Brides, Tom Morello, and Dethklok.