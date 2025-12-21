This Day in Rock History: December 21

Throughout the years, Dec. 21 has brought us iconic and history-making moments in the rock world. Bruce Springsteen dethroned Michael Jackson, Van Halen released their biggest hit, and Janis Joplin made her debut as a solo artist. You can read about all of these and more on today's rundown of this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some of the biggest milestone moments from this day:

1968: Glen Campbell's eleventh album, Wichita Lineman, reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200. It was mostly due to the huge success of the title track, which is seen as one of the most iconic country-rock songs in history.

Glen Campbell's eleventh album, Wichita Lineman, reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200. It was mostly due to the huge success of the title track, which is seen as one of the most iconic country-rock songs in history. 1985: Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. album surpassed Michael Jackson's Thriller for total weeks spent in the Billboard 200 Top 10, becoming the second-longest running album ever in the Top 10, with 84 weeks. The only album with a longer streak was The Sound of Music.

Cultural Milestones

Today's rock culture moments feature two of the most talented musicians to ever pick up a guitar:

1940: Innovative guitarist and songwriter Frank Zappa was born in Baltimore, Maryland. A self-taught musician, his style blended multiple genres, including rock, jazz, and pop, and he earned a posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

Innovative guitarist and songwriter Frank Zappa was born in Baltimore, Maryland. A self-taught musician, his style blended multiple genres, including rock, jazz, and pop, and he earned a posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. 1992: Blues pioneer Albert King died in Memphis, Tennessee. He's widely seen as one of the most influential blues guitarists of all time and was one of "The Three Kings of the Blues," alongside B.B. King and Freddie King.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Dec. 21 is also the anniversary of some iconic performances and recordings:

1968: Janis Joplin had her first solo show at a Stax/Volt Records Yuletide Thing Christmas concert in Memphis. She had left Big Brother & the Holding Company for her new Kozmic Blues Band.

Janis Joplin had her first solo show at a Stax/Volt Records Yuletide Thing Christmas concert in Memphis. She had left Big Brother & the Holding Company for her new Kozmic Blues Band. 1983: Van Halen released "Jump" as part of their 1984 album. It was their most successful single ever and eventually went Platinum in both the U.S. and the U.K.