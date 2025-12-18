Yungblud Earns Three GRAMMY Nominations After Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Yungblud, born as Dominic Harrison, snagged three GRAMMY nods as 2025 ended. It was a big year for the Doncaster kid. He got recognized for best rock performance, best rock album for Idols, and best rock song for "Zombie."

His cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" at Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert in Birmingham landed him the best rock performance nomination. The July tribute captivated 45,000 people in five minutes. He gripped the microphone a foot from his mouth while nailing those notes.

"It's the greatest honor you can have as a singer," Harrison said, according to Billboard. "I dreamed of knowing Ozzy my whole life. I met him, got to know him, his family asked me to honor him, and then I lost him."

The artist first met Osbourne on set for his 2022 music video of "The Funeral." The Prince of Darkness died of a heart attack in August at 76.

Harrison dropped his fourth studio album, Idols, in June. He also hosted the second Bludfest festival in Milton Keynes, England. The record hit No. 1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart and topped Billboard's Rock & Alternative Charts.

He joined forces with Aerosmith in September for the One More Time EP, the group's first new material since 2012. The release climbed to No. 1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart and No. 9 on the Billboard 200.

"I really risked it all. I thought, 'If people don't like this one, then maybe it's the end,'" he said about Idols. The performer will headline arenas in the U.K. and mainland Europe next year, with shows planned at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.