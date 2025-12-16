Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: December 19-December 21

New Jersey has a busy program full of festive performances and events during the holiday season. This lineup features plenty of theatrical activities for everyone, ranging from families to music lovers. The state's offerings of Broadway-style revues, well-known ballet companies, uplifting musical tributes, and celebrity-studded holiday concerts offer many ways to engage with the music of this holiday season.

Broadway for the Holidays 5

Enjoy the holidays with Broadway this weekend:

What: Broadway's festive holiday spectacular

Broadway's festive holiday spectacular When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 2 p.m. Where: The Grunin Art Center, Black Box Theater, (Building 11B), 1 College Drive, Toms River

The Grunin Art Center, Black Box Theater, (Building 11B), 1 College Drive, Toms River Cost: Adults $26; Seniors $24

Broadway for the Holidays 5 returns with another rousing celebration of the season, bringing the magic of Broadway to life in a festive, family-friendly revue. Ocean County College students and community performers lead audiences through beloved songs and timeless classics that capture the warmth and wonder of the holidays.

American Repertory Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

New Jersey events this December include a holiday classic:

What: A timeless holiday tradition

A timeless holiday tradition When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Where: State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick

State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick Cost: Tickets start at $40

For 60 years, American Repertory Ballet's "The Nutcracker" has enchanted audiences as one of the nation's longest-running continuous productions. Bringing Clara's enchanted journey to life, this cherished tradition of the season offers visually stunning choreography with Tchaikovsky's classical music accompanying it.

"L'Chaim" A Toast to the Jewish Legacy of Broadway

Weekend activities in New Jersey include a musical celebration:

What: Celebrating Broadway's Jewish legacy

Celebrating Broadway's Jewish legacy When: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Enlow Recital Hall, Nathan Weiss Graduate College, 215 North Ave., Hillside

Enlow Recital Hall, Nathan Weiss Graduate College, 215 North Ave., Hillside Cost: Tickets start at $52

"L'Chaim" is a vibrant musical celebration that honors the profound Jewish influence on Broadway. The music spans from the Lower East Side to the largest stages around the world, celebrating Jewish composers and lyricists who have made significant contributions to the history of musical theater. Four talented performers share their stories through song, showcasing Jewish music and culture through emotional performances that include Jewish heritage and tradition. Featured in this performance are many of Broadway's most memorable songs from musicals, such as "West Side Story," "Funny Girl," "Cabaret," "Company," and "Les Misérables."

Other Events

December brings a lineup of standout holiday performances and entertainment across New Jersey, offering something for music lovers, sports fans, and families. From soaring gospel celebrations to festive concerts and NHL action, the season provides opportunities to embrace the spirit of winter magic: