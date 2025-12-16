Contests
Saxon Begins Recording New Album, Set for 2026 Release

Dan Teodorescu
Dave Etheridge-Barnes / Stringer via Getty Images

Saxon has started work on its 25th studio album. The band plans to release it in late 2026.

Drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter, and guitarists Doug Scarratt and Brian Tatler recently tracked their parts. Photos from these sessions appeared on the band's social media accounts. This album follows their 24th release, Hell, Fire and Damnation, which hit stores in January 2024 through Silver Lining Music.

Frontman Biff Byford discussed songwriting back in July. "Well, we've started writing the next album. I'm doing lyrics now. And I've got a lot of ideas from [Doug Scarratt], Nigel [Glockler] as well, and from Nibbs," Byford said to Riff X's Metal XS. "So, yeah, I've got quite a lot of ideas, which I'm compiling at home in my studio. So I think we're maybe looking — fingers crossed — we're looking at a new album in autumn next year, September/October."

Saxon formed in Barnsley back in 1977. The band sold roughly 23 million albums across the globe. Hits like "Denim And Leather," "Princess Of The Night," "Wheels Of Steel," and "Power And Glory" built their reputation.

During the 1980s, Saxon landed eight albums in the UK Top 40. Four cracked the Top 10. Two squeezed into the Top 5. That decade saw them become one of Europe's biggest metal acts.

Byford and Paul Quinn are the only original members left. Quinn stopped touring in early 2023, so Tatler joined for shows starting mid-2023. Tatler also still plays with Diamond Head.

Fans can get updates on the band and their future album from their official website.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
