AC/DC’s Power Up Tour Puts on Electrifying Finale Show in Their Homeland

AC/DC will hit Suncorp Stadium on Dec. 14 and 18. These mark the last performances of their POWER UP Australian Tour. It sold out 10 shows in North America.

The lineup features Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on vocals, Stevie Young on rhythm guitar, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass. Amyl & The Sniffers and Brisbane's Headsend will open both performances.

The band hasn't played Brisbane in 10 years. The gates will open at 5 p.m. Headsend starts at 6:10 p.m., Amyl & The Sniffers play at 7 p.m., and AC/DC takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.

"AC/DC's POWER UP Tour has already electrified fans around the country with rave reviews, and the excitement is far from over," said promoter Christo Van Egmond of TEG Van Egmond, according to HEAVY Magazine. "After 10 years, the band's return has delivered full-on, high-voltage rock and roll, and Brisbane fans can expect nothing less than an unforgettable experience!"

The setlist includes 19 songs from the main set, featuring tracks like "Thunderstruck," "Back in Black," "Highway to Hell," and "You Shook Me All Night Long." The encore consists of "T.N.T." and "For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)."

Public transport will be free for ticketholders three hours before and after each show. Trains will stop at Milton Station, a 10-minute walk from the venue. Roma Street Station sits 15 to 20 minutes away. Shuttle buses will run from the CBD, Chermside, Carindale, and Eight Mile Plains. Parking around the stadium will be limited on event days. Residential streets require permits, and Council and Secure Parking options must be booked in advance.