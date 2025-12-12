Contests
LISTEN LIVE

AC/DC’s Power Up Tour Puts on Electrifying Finale Show in Their Homeland

AC/DC will hit Suncorp Stadium on Dec. 14 and 18. These mark the last performances of their POWER UP Australian Tour. It sold out 10 shows in North America. The lineup…

Laura Adkins
Angus Young of AC/DC performs during their Power Up tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Morgan Hancock / Stringer via Getty Images

AC/DC will hit Suncorp Stadium on Dec. 14 and 18. These mark the last performances of their POWER UP Australian Tour. It sold out 10 shows in North America.

The lineup features Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on vocals, Stevie Young on rhythm guitar, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass. Amyl & The Sniffers and Brisbane's Headsend will open both performances.

The band hasn't played Brisbane in 10 years. The gates will open at 5 p.m. Headsend starts at 6:10 p.m., Amyl & The Sniffers play at 7 p.m., and AC/DC takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.

"AC/DC's POWER UP Tour has already electrified fans around the country with rave reviews, and the excitement is far from over," said promoter Christo Van Egmond of TEG Van Egmond, according to HEAVY Magazine. "After 10 years, the band's return has delivered full-on, high-voltage rock and roll, and Brisbane fans can expect nothing less than an unforgettable experience!"

The setlist includes 19 songs from the main set, featuring tracks like "Thunderstruck," "Back in Black," "Highway to Hell," and "You Shook Me All Night Long." The encore consists of "T.N.T." and "For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)."

Public transport will be free for ticketholders three hours before and after each show. Trains will stop at Milton Station, a 10-minute walk from the venue. Roma Street Station sits 15 to 20 minutes away. Shuttle buses will run from the CBD, Chermside, Carindale, and Eight Mile Plains. Parking around the stadium will be limited on event days. Residential streets require permits, and Council and Secure Parking options must be booked in advance.

Final tickets are still available for both shows. All ages can attend, but children under 12 must have an adult with them.

AC/DCAngus Young
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Martin Popoff’s Book Chronicles Kiss’s Breakthrough Year in 1976
MusicMartin Popoff’s Book Chronicles Kiss’s Breakthrough Year in 1976Dan Teodorescu
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs onstage during attends the 2023 Global Citizen Concert at Central Park, Great Lawn on September 23, 2023 in New York City.
MusicFlea Reflects on Wild LA Youth and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Gritty OriginsDan Teodorescu
Rock band Iron Maiden members (L-R) Dave Murray, Nicko McBrain, Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris, Janick Gers and Adrian Smith pose for a photograph as they are inducted Into Hollywood's Rock Walk, at the Guitar Center on August 19, 2005 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
MusicIron Maiden Scores First No. 1 on Rock Chart With 40-Year-Old Live AlbumLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect