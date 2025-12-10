Contests
One In Seven Americans Will Have More Than One Christmas Tree

Hey Rat Rock Nation, are you putting up a tree this year?  Did you know how common it was to have than one around your house because one in seven…

Christmas tree surrounded with gifts
Hey Rat Rock Nation, are you putting up a tree this year?  Did you know how common it was to have than one around your house because one in seven Americans will have more than one Christmas tree. Check it out, a new POLL found most Americans will have a Christmas tree in their home. And a surprising number of us will have two or even more. Here is what the poll say's: 71% say they'll put a tree up, or already have.  And 20% of those people won't limit themselves to just one.

Gott's Thoughts On This Story

I love the fact that people put up more than one Christmas tree. For example my mom has a tree in every room of the house. I think it looks beautiful and it brings the Christmas spirit all throughout the house. Another example is my friend Jay from Toms River, his parents put a Christmas tree in the bathroom, and get this he told me that his parents are going to make a Gotts Christmas Tree ! LOL... I was so taken back and told my and his parents how beautiful it was to walk around the house and admire their work for putting decertations up with all the trees.

So keep up the good work, and I say put up as many tree throughout your house and be part of the Christmas spirit. I think there is only one other person that has more tree in their house and it might be the rapper Snoop Dogg. So Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday's . God Bless to you and your family.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories to read up by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
