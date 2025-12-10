Hey Rat Rock Nation, are you putting up a tree this year? Did you know how common it was to have than one around your house because one in seven Americans will have more than one Christmas tree. Check it out, a new POLL found most Americans will have a Christmas tree in their home. And a surprising number of us will have two or even more. Here is what the poll say's: 71% say they'll put a tree up, or already have. And 20% of those people won't limit themselves to just one.

Gott's Thoughts On This Story

I love the fact that people put up more than one Christmas tree. For example my mom has a tree in every room of the house. I think it looks beautiful and it brings the Christmas spirit all throughout the house. Another example is my friend Jay from Toms River, his parents put a Christmas tree in the bathroom, and get this he told me that his parents are going to make a Gotts Christmas Tree ! LOL... I was so taken back and told my and his parents how beautiful it was to walk around the house and admire their work for putting decertations up with all the trees.

So keep up the good work, and I say put up as many tree throughout your house and be part of the Christmas spirit. I think there is only one other person that has more tree in their house and it might be the rapper Snoop Dogg. So Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday's . God Bless to you and your family.