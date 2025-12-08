Rich People Are More Likely To Steal From Self-Checkouts

I can't believe it but have you ever intentionally lied about the number of limes in your bag at self-checkout? Well, some people do and try to cheat the system to save 40 cents and yes it's rich people. According to a new study it looked into stealing at self-checkout machines, and 27% of people admit to taking an item without scanning it on purpose. Here is the kicker, surprisingly, the ones most likely to do it are not poor.

This study also say's 40% of people with a household income of $100,000 or more admit that they've stolen something at least one. That drops to 27% for households making $50K to $99K. That is just 17% of people making less than $50,000 say they have. Also men (38%) are more likely to cheat self-checkout than women (16%.) Now Millennials (41%) and Gen "Z'ers" (37%) are more likely to admit to it than Gen "X'ers" (24%) and Boomers (just 2%).

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Don't ever try to steal or cheat the system, it won't end up well especially if you already have a bunch of money. So why are people risking a shoplifting rap over a few bucks? I was reading more into this article and can you believe that, some people even said they feel stealing is justified because there are "long lines." You have to be kidding me with that excuse ! That is so ridiculous on so many levels. No one is better than someone else and if we all have to wait in line then you should to. It doesn't give you the right to just steal cause you don't want to wait in line.