That's right so crank up 95.9 The Rat ! One in four Americans pretty much always have music on, even if it's just playing in the background. Well a new new poll asked people how often they listen to music. And one in four said always. In this poll it states that 23% said they've got music on "almost all the time." That includes 36% of young people. Another 44% said they listen daily, 18% said a few times a week, 13% said less often than that, and get this 2% of us claim we never listen to music.

Spotify just put out its annual survey and they say shows your listening habits from the past year. So the survey even asked about that too. Would you be excited or ashamed if your friends knew your top songs from 2025? People were 10 times more likely to say they'd love to show their friends. Those numbers comes in at 31% would be excited, and just 3% would be embarrassed.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well working in radio here at 95.9 The Rat I have music on 24-7 ! I don't know what I would do without music in my life. To me music can get you through some tuff situations. Even just forgetting your troubles and going out to a live show can change your mood and even your life. Music is good for you, and you can get you from a really bad mood to a good one. Some music has a lot of meaning and should be your outlook on how you look at some things. So crank up the music and enjoy life. If your going to crank up some music, put on Jersey's Rat Radio 95.9 The Rat. Plus it's free to do.