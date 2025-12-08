Yeah well at least it's not Florida, but yes a guy deposited meth at the bank. Let's take you over to Ohio where a 46-year-old named Jason Smith is facing charges after he used the drive-thru at his local bank and accidentally deposited drugs. According to reports, it all went down in the small town of Woodsfield, about two hours east of Columbus near the West Virginia border.

Here is what happened and how Jay really did something stupid. He was using the bank's air-tube system last Wednesday, and dropped a small baggie of METH in the canister. Well the bank tellers did the right thing and guess what they did? Yup they called it in. Then cops tracked Jason down, searched his car, and found more drugs. Jason is looking at some hard time and will be sitting for a bit behind some bars this holiday season.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

How many times do we have to say or even write about to tell you DON'T DO DRUGS ! It never ever ends well, case in point. Now I'm sure it was a mistake for sure but Jay, what the name of dumb are you thinking. Usually people that do and use meth, are robbing banks or stealing from people. So to hear that he was at the bank trying to deposit money is a head scratcher. You know the judge is going to laugh and most likely going to have this guy in some sort of rehab, and let's hope Jay gets the help he needs.